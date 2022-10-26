Motorcyclists are preparing for a December toy run that will start in Temple and travel to Lampasas.
The Tri County Toy Run of Central Texas for 2022 will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
A breakfast event will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 4507 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
On Dec. 4, riders will make the 53.8-mile motorcycle trip from Temple to Lampasas High School, 2716 U.S. Highway 281, in Lampasas. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 12:30 p.m.
The event will begin with opening remarks and awards, followed by live music by John and Faith Austin and remaining awards presentations. There will be an auction of a quilt, T-shirt sales, food trucks and vendors at the event. Music by Sandee June begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a safety briefing and bike staging.
The ride will begin in Temple at 1 p.m. and will take more than one hour.
Riders will take Interstate 35 to Belton where they will then take Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 through Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove to Lampasas.
Motorcycle riders can participate in the ride by donating a new toy or $20 toward the cause.
Donated toys are sent to 20 different nonprofit organizations in the three counties the Toy Run is in, Bell, Coryell and Lampasas, officials have said.
“The whole focus is for a child that is not sure whether he or she will get a Christmas. We do everything we can to make sure that happens,” Bruce Raymond, chairman of the toy run, previously told FME News Service. “Just to see the end result is what it’s all about. It’s very important.”
The toy run sponsored 13,000 children in the past, he said.