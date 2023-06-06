A pair of athletes stood at the top of Troy High School’s graduating class this year, both beating out various other students.
Nathan Westbrook and Ariel Yanez became the high school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, this year, receiving high grades on top of participating in various other activities. Both students have said that they aim to go into particular medical fields once they graduate from college.
Westbrook, son of Teresa Barnett and Mack Westbrook, said he will be attending Harvard University in the fall and major in neuroscience. He said he has yet to decide if he will practice medicine or participate in research.
During his time at school, Westbrook participated in multiple sports such as track and cross country. He also was a national, rural and small town scholar as well as class president for all four years in high school.
In high school, Westbrook also participated in Future Farmers of America, where he was the Area 12 president, presiding over 17,000 members, and was the state agricultural communications champion twice.
Westbrook said he did enjoy his time in high school, getting to spend time with friends and compete in sports.
“Troy was pretty lit,” Westbrook said. “I got to run track and cross country. They have a good FFA program, too. I had fun the past four years and met some good people.”
Yanez, daughter of Chris and Kelly Yanez, was the second ranked student and also plans to go into medicine.
In the fall, Yanez said she plans to attend Texas State University where she hopes to major in health sciences. Once she graduates, Yanez said she would like to get a job doing sonography, the imaging of a patient, or something else in the medical field.
During high school, Yanez was a part of the school’s volleyball, basketball and softball teams for all four years. She said she was also one of only four seniors at the school chosen to play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl.
In addition to sports, Yanez said she has been a class representative for the student council for all four years of high school and was a member of the WIT and Beta clubs.
Yanez said that during high school she has become a strong and independent woman who will accomplish anything that she puts her mind to.
This strong mentality came in handy during Yanez’s final year of athletics, where she got injured but kept on doing what was needed as a teammate.
“I tore my ACL my senior year during a basketball tournament that halted the rest of my senior athletic season but I still traveled with both my basketball and softball teams and supported them the whole way,” Yanez said referring to her anterior cruciate ligament injury. “My whole world changed when this happened. That is all I have known was being a student athlete so when that came to a complete halt I had to figure life out. It definitely gave me a different perspective on life.”