With nightly temperatures remaining low in Temple, two locations for local homeless residents will be open to help them keep warm.
Temple’s two warming stations were open Thursday night and plan to remain open Friday night as temperatures dip below freezing. The two stations are located at Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G.
Both stations open under the same conditions, when the weather, when including wind chill, drops below freezing or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Meals, including both dinner and a breakfast, are provided to those homeless residents who do stay the night at both shelters.
The temperature Thursday night was expected to hit a low of 34 degrees without factoring in wind chill, while Friday is expected to drop to 30 degrees.