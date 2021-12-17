A 17-year-old involved in a March shooting was arrested earlier this week, police said Friday afternoon.
The suspect — whose name was not released because he was a juvenile when the shooting occurred — was arrested Dec. 13. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South 57th Street, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release Friday.
Cobe Hilliard died from his wounds March 3 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
Officers were called to the Temple hospital regarding the shooting. Hilliard told police that someone from another vehicle fired at him near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street.
The suspect had an active murder warrant issued in connection to the shooting, Arreguin said.
The suspect, now legally at adult at age 17, will have his case handled by juvenile authorities, who will determine whether to prosecute him as a juvenile or seek adult certification to prosecute him in the adult criminal justice system.
The suspect — taken into custody by Temple police and U.S. marshals — was transported to Bell County Jail, Arreguin said.
“It took us a few days to release this because I was not notified when the arrest was initially made,” Arreguin told the Telegram.