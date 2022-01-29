Reservations for the Temple Community Clinic’s annual Caring Ball — a major fundraiser — will close Thursday.
This year, the event will be held Feb. 12 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are priced at $200 per person and can be purchased online at CaringBall. com.
“The annual Caring Ball is an opportunity for community members to come together for an elegant evening of dining, dancing and supporting a worthwhile cause,” Sherri Woytek, Temple Community Clinic’s executive director, told the Telegram in an email. “This year’s Caring Ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a wine tasting for all guests. After an official welcome at 7:30 p.m., dinner will be served by Pignetti’s at 8 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Motion.”
Festivities for the Caring Ball’s 29th celebration also will include a live auction at 9 p.m., according to the Temple Community Clinic.
“A live auction … will include an auction for items such as a stay in a Colorado vacation home and a UMHB national championship helmet signed by Coach Pete Fredenburg,” Woytek said. “Guests can also purchase (drawing) tickets for … a host of wonderful prizes that include Woodhouse Day Spa, bed and breakfast stay, Acer gaming laptop, full dove hunt season on the Solana Ranch, Horseshoe Bay Resort golf experience and more.”
Woytek is hopeful for another successful Caring Ball, as nearly 55% of the community-based organization’s maintenance and operations budget stems from funds raised during the Caring Ball.
“It’s a substantial fundraiser for the clinic … so we hope that you can be a part of this event — whether through being a volunteer, making a donation or supporting us in some other kind of way,” she told the Telegram in December. “We hope folks partner with us to build a healthier community.”
With plans for the Temple Community Clinic to relocate to a new facility at West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of an old Temple Fire & Rescue Station — underway, Woytek highlighted how the Caring Ball will provide a great opportunity for residents to hear what the community-based organization can do with a larger footprint.
When the facility relocates, the Temple Community Clinic is projected to have between 11,000 and 13,000 square feet of total space under its new roof.
“The Caring Ball has been around since the inception of the clinic, and is one of the best formal events in Temple,” Woytek said. “There’s a lot of pride behind what’s been invested over the past 30 years … and this is an opportunity for the community to see how that investment is doing.”