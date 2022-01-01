Temple Daily Telegram Editor and Publisher Sue Mayborn named Dave Hedge as the newspaper’s general manager. He succeeds Don Cooper, who will retire from the company Wednesday.
“Dave Hedge brings more than 20 years of newspaper and media management experience to the Telegram,” Mrs. Mayborn said.
Hedge’s background includes being the publisher and chief revenue officer of The Abilene Reporter-News. He has held advertising sales and marketing management positions in Evansville, Ind.; Florence, S.C.; and Louisville, Ky. Most recently, he was the sales director for Koch Development Co. in Santa Claus, Ind.
“In addition to his background in newspapers and magazines, Dave has significant digital media experience, which is an important part of our business and the future,” Mrs. Mayborn said, adding that Hedge launched a digital sales agency in Evansville. He is “Google Certified” and has worked with sales reps and customers on developing effective digital campaigns.
“Strong local journalism is so important to our communities. That’s the key reason why I wanted to join the team at the Temple Daily Telegram,” Hedge said. “Mrs. Mayborn and the Telegram team demonstrate a commitment to this ideal every day through our newspaper and websites. I don’t believe there is a locally owned newspaper in the region that produces as much community journalism as we do at the Telegram.”
Hedge has a bachelor’s degree in media and marketing from Indiana University and a master’s of business administration degree from Mercer University in Georgia.
Hedge and his wife, Nell, have two grown sons: Riley, who lives in Houston, and Cooper, who will be living in Dallas.
Hedge said he is looking forward to getting involved in the Temple community.
“We’ve always had a passion for the community,” Hedge said. “I like to ‘dive in’ and get to know it in as many ways as possible.”