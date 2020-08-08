The Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen Sept. 12 this year — but it won’t be the same because of COVID-19.
Scott Finley, spokesman for the Alzheimer’s Association, detailed the differences this year for people who want to participate.
COVID-19 changed the appearance of many things in 2020. Instead of walking as a group on a set course, participants can walk in neighborhoods, on walking trails or anywhere they can practice safe social distancing and wear a mask, Wendy Vizek, vice president, said in a news release.
“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s (disease) and other dementia,” Vizek said. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
The statistics show that one in three senior adults die with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. About 400,000 Texas have Alzheimer’s, and Texas is fourth in Alzheimer’s cases and second in Alzheimer’s deaths. Alzheimer’s is fifth among the leading causes of death in the United States, and someone is diagnosed every 65 seconds with Alzheimer’s, the association said.
In Bell County, 11.2 percent of people 65 and older are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, according to Caring.com. The average cost of memory care in Bell County is $3,722 per month. That’s lower than the national median — $4,825, Caring.com reports.
Two memory care facilities located in Bell County are Stoney Brook of Belton and Canyon Creek Memory Care in Temple.
On Sept. 12, walkers can connect with each other through a new Walk phone app. Information can be accessed and participation in the opening ceremony is available. Walkers can follow a virtual walk path, track steps and distance, and also may manage their Facebook fundraisers, according to Finley.
Load the new app now, and updates to it may be found by early August. Downloads are available at act.alz.org/site/SpageServer?pagebane+walk_app.
The opening ceremony and the Promise Flowers presentation will tie together online only. The Promise Garden is available this year by online only. Before the virus, walkers wrote a name on a flower and put it in the group of flowers other walkers left, Finley said.
To sign up, go to www.act.alz.org or call the helpline at 800-272-3900.