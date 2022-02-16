Nearly 1,000 Bell County voters came out to cast their ballots in the March 1 primary election Wednesday.
The county’s election department reported 3,125 people have participated so far in the early voting period, with 994 on Wednesday alone.
At the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple, 208 ballots were cast. Of those, 54 were in the Democratic primary and 154 in the Republican primary.
The Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., saw 262 voters, with 51 Democratic and 211 Republican ballots.
The Salado Church of Christ, 2717 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado, had 106 voters show up with five Democratic and 101 Republican ballots cast.
In Killeen, the Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive, saw 199 ballots with 105 from Democrats and 94 from Republicans. The Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, had 64 voters come out casting 40 Democratic ballots and 24 Republican ballots.
The Parks and Recreation Center in Harker Heights, 307 Miller’s Crossing, had 155 ballots cast with 57 of those Democratic and 98 Republican.
Early voting continues at the six county sites until Feb. 25.
The primary election will be March 1.