Families will be fishing for fun next weekend.
Two free events are planned Friday and Sunday in Belton and Temple as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has stocked ponds and streams statewide with thousands of rainbow trout.
Family, Fishin’ & Fun is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Friday at Nolan Creek in downtown Belton. Another Belton fishing event is scheduled at the creek on Dec. 29.
“Family, Fishin’ & Fun is a great opportunity for families to create memories,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said previously. “It is always one of our most popular events of the year.”
Next Sunday, families also will be able to fish for free during The Big Catch event, scheduled 6-11 a.m. Sunday at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
“Texas Parks and Wildlife will also waive fishing licenses during the event,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said. “Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.”
A total of 352,563 rainbow trout will be stocked at state ponds through March 6, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
“TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, the agency’s rainbow trout program director, said in a news release. “Rainbow trout love cold water, can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite with anglers for over 40 years.”
The easy-to-catch rainbow trout are delicious table fare and can be found on many restaurant menus, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
“Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after the winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout,” the agency said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife manages 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes across Texas, including those in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. These lakes are frequently stocked with rainbow trout in the winter.
In Texas, children younger than 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family unless a waiver is given during a special event.
Rainbow trout are easy to catch, the department said.
“They can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod,” the department said. “However, keeping an array of baits and lures nearby while having ice available when harvesting trout to keep them fresh are good points to keep in mind before heading out to the water.”