Janet Leigh, Rucker Preston and Jason Wolfe — the three candidates running in the upcoming Belton ISD school board race — will spend their evening on Wednesday, April 5, at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton speaking with stakeholders about why they want to represent the district.
Belton ISD voters will decide who will fill the two open at-large seats — in which the top vote-getters are elected to three-year terms that expire in May 2025 — on Saturday, May 6.
“As a former public school teacher in Bell County, I know the days in the classroom are not always easy,” Preston, who now serves as the executive director at Family Promise of East Bell County, said in a campaign video posted last month. “Parents care about their children and teachers care about their students. Our schools need all the resources necessary to ensure that every student succeeds. My track record in leadership proves that I’m determined to work as hard as possible for the sake of our community. “
Like Preston, Wolfe has called Belton home for nearly two decades and wants the opportunity to serve the district his children are enrolled in.
“My hope is that every student now and in the future, that attends a BISD school, has that same pride, enthusiasm and excitement that I still carry to this day for my hometown,” Wolfe said in a campaign video posted last month. “Our administrators have a hard job of ensuring that each one of our kids gets the best quality education that they deserve. That’s why I filed for my candidacy for school board trustee for the upcoming May election.”
Leigh will be the sole incumbent featured, as Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart, who was elected to his at-large position in May 2017, did not file for re-election.
“Becoming a school board trustee has been more than I ever imagined — deeply rewarding, frustrating, heartbreaking, and so much more I don’t have adequate words for,” Leigh said after she and her fellow trustees approved the naming of James L. Burrell Elementary last November. “It has forced me to evaluate and examine my inmost heart and hold fast to whose I am. But I can tell you that no matter how many days I serve on this board, no moment will ever compare to being given the incomparable privilege of honoring this great legend of our community for generations to come.”
However, Leigh hopes to have more opportunities where she can leave a lasting impact on the Belton ISD community.
This meet-and-greet event — held in lieu of a debate that the Republican Party of Bell County invited the candidates to — will offer Leigh, Wolfe and Preston the opportunity to do just that when they answer stakeholder questions individually on April 5 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.