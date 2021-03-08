BELTON — A nurse with almost 25 years of experience will take over as Belton ISD’s director of health services in April.
The Board of Trustees recently approved the hiring of Marylisa Fanning, who currently serves as the school nurse at Belton High School. She’s also held the position at Southwest Elementary School.
“I was born to be a nurse and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” said Fanning, who joined the Army at age 18 because of the promise she could become a nurse. “Little did I know at that time that I would retire from the Army after 20 years of service.”
In addition to her military experience, Fanning has also worked with home health and mental health care as well as in medical-surgical and NICU care. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain College and a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler with the intention of moving into a nursing instructor role.
Instead, she landed her first role in Belton ISD.
“Every phase of my nursing career has brought me great experiences and joy, but my most favorite phase is right now, being a school nurse,” Fanning said. “It is my dream job that I didn’t realize was my dream until I got into it. As a school nurse, we are educating little humans to take care of themselves in multiple aspects of their life. I can’t tell you how many positive outcomes I get to see on a daily basis.”
Fanning replaces Charlotte Smith, who will retire in April after a 40-year nursing career. Smith has spent the last nine year working in Belton ISD.
“This director position is one that’s always been critical for our district, but there is no question that the significance has grown exponentially as we’ve faced all the implications and challenges of running schools during COVID-19,” said Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations. “We are so grateful for Charlotte’s tireless support of doing what’s best for our students and staff, especially during a pandemic. She will be missed, but we’re also excited to welcome Marylisa to the role.”
Smith and Fanning will overlap in the director role briefly to help with the transition.
“I’m ready to pass the torch to Marylisa,” Smith said. “It’s easier to do knowing how qualified and prepared she is for the responsibility. She’s literally the complete package with her educational background, strong work ethic and experience collaborating with community partners and working in schools at the elementary and secondary levels.”
Fanning is excited to take on the new challenge of leading the team of 35 school nurses.
“We truly love what we do, and I pray that our Belton ISD family can feel that radiate from each one of us,” she said.