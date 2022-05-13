The rehabilitation of a rural Bell County road — slated to cost $7.2 million — is set to begin on Monday, officials said.
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation will start work on a 6.1-mile stretch of the road from Interstate 35 to FM 487. The road is southeast of the Bell County Safety Rest Area south of Salado on I-35.
Jake Smith, a spokesman for the agency’s Waco District, said the work will improve safety on the road.
“The project will increase safety in the area with an improved driving surface and larger shoulders,” Smith said..
The road project is expected to take about a year and is set to be completed in summer 2023.
Reconstruction will include rehabilitation of the roadway and the widening of the road’s shoulders within the project limits.
Motorists should expect delays in the area as the construction will impact traffic and lead to lane closures. TxDOT encourages motorists to mind their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.
FM 2115 runs southeast from I-35 to FM 487 near the Williamson County line, just northwest of Schwertner and Bartlett.