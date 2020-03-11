The body of a woman was found inside a Milano house Wednesday morning while area firefighters put out a fire.
Charline Maurena Long, 52, was believed to be the only person who lived at the house in the 1700 block of CR 355 Loop. Long was found by Milano and Gause firefighters after 8 a.m., Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Milam County Sheriff’s Office with the death investigation, but there doesn’t appear to be foul play involved, according to White.
The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Travis County for an autopsy.
The fire’s cause wasn’t known by press time Wednesday.