Elizabeth Howson’s lesson plan for her eighth grade class includes more than reading excerpts from a textbook.
The U.S. History teacher at North Belton Middle School is known amongst her peers for keeping her students engaged with costumes, physical artifacts and flashlights.
“I teach the really hard stuff with a fun twist,” Howson said in a news release. “My goal every day is to smile. It is to have fun. It is to engage students and make learning something they enjoy. It’s about them wanting to learn and being a part of the lessons.”
Texas History Day, a part of the National History Day organization, recently honored Howson for this dedication by naming her the “Junior Division Teacher of the Year,” according to Belton ISD.
The U.S. History teacher noted how the recognition was special, as she can remember competing in National History Day competitions as a student.
“The history fair is something that is so close to my heart,” Howson said. “It gave me the skills to go to college and be successful. It impacted me so much that I wanted to share that with future students, so I became a history teacher. Now, all of the things that I learned as a student influence my teaching.”
Principal Michelle Tish was happy to see Howson recognized and referenced her out-of-the-box teaching style.
“She is a gifted educator who finds fun and innovative ways to deliver content to her students,” she said. “The students can see and feel her passion for them and the subject matter — which ignites their own passion for learning even beyond Mrs. Howson’s classroom.”
With her selection, Howson is now in the running to be named National History Day’s Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award during the national competition in June — a recognition that includes a $10,000 prize.
“This recognition fills my … teaching soul,” Howson said. “It is not just for me, the teacher, but also for me, the student growing up in a not-so-great area and having stars in my eyes. I’m inspiring dreams in kids every day and empowering their futures. It’s a joy to be able to make such an impact.”