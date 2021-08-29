BELTON — There were about 325 entries in the Bell County Cutting Horse Association show Saturday and Sunday at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center, said Cary Sims, association secretary.
The show paid out more than $20,000 in prize money Saturday, she said, and Sunday’s winnings would bring the total payout close to $40,000. The BCCHA competition will return to the Expo Center in two weeks.
Sims said the Equine/Livestock Complex has become one of the premier venues for cutting horse shows in Texas. Tim Stephens, executive director of the Bell County Expo Center, said it works with three different cutting horse groups: BCCHA, Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association and the American Cutting Horse Association. The ACHA national finals will be in Belton in November, he said.
“I’ve been here 28 years,” Stephens said. “We’ve put on a lot of equestrian events, especially since we built this building.”
The Expo Center books all kinds of events, he said, totaling about 300 a year. Since the addition of the Equine/Livestock Complex, the center has been able to pick up a lot of new events, he said.
“These shows this weekend have been really big, with people from all over the place,” he said. “That’s good because it exposes them to our venue and they come back. It provides a good economic impact for the area.”
The Expo Center had a lot of cattle shows during the summer, he said, including the Junior Beefmasters Breeders National Show.
“We had a busy summer throughout the whole facility,” he said.
One of the big winners in the Saturday competition was Rebecca Drake of Brenham. In the $50,000 limited amateur class, on her horse, Kit D Vine, she scored 74 and won $1,017.52.
In the $25,000 limited novice horse class, Russ Carroll of Forney scored 74 and won $745.20. His horse was Reys Boon Cat, owned by Jesse and Timman Maupin.
In the $25 novice horse non-pro class, Kristin Hahn of Brenham scored 74 and won $671.60. The horse, Metallic Stardust, belongs to Justin White of Chappell Hill.
In the open class, Kathy Daughn of Gonzales scored 74 and won $745. The horse, WRJ Smart Sassyjewel, belongs to Linda Wilson of Yoakum.
In the youth class, Emma Grace Rapp of Weatherford scored 75 to win $285. The horse, Hershay Kiss, is owned by Lori B. Gale.