The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services seeks more foster and adoptive families in Central Texas.
More than 297 children in Central Texas are waiting to find a permanent adoptive home, according to a news release.
As the COVID-19 pandemic limits in-person gatherings throughout the region. DFPS is offering six virtual information meetings to those interested becoming a foster or adoptive family though November.
While the virtual events are open to anyone, DFPS is seeking families in Region 7 counties: Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Coryell, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Madison, McClennan, Milam, Mills, Robertson, San Saba, Travis, Washington and Williamson.
The meetings are scheduled for the following dates:
• Monday, Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov.4, 6 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
Christi Yackel, a foster and adoption faith-based specialist, said the virtual meetings are a way for families to learn more about the process before deciding whether they want to take the next step. There is no obligation to continue in the process for those who attend.
“I think the great thing about them being online and being virtual is that it works better for people’s schedules,” Yackel said in the release. “Typically, you would go to a meeting near your location, but you may be driving an hour. Now you can just pop on to a computer and attend any meeting you want.”
Yackel said usually when families decide that they want to become foster or adoptive families, they want to get moving and see the process get started quickly.
Katie Hammond, a Child Protective Services foster and adoption supervisor, said the agency has been able to reach many more families through virtual meetings compared to in-person meetings that were held before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has helped us increase capacity, because we do have a need for more foster and adoptive parents throughout the region,” Hammond said.
Prospective foster and adoptive parents may be single or married and must meet the following basic requirements:
• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
• provide relative and non-relative references,
• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.
More information is available on the DFPS foster and adoption information line at 1-800-233-3405, or online at www.adoptchildren.org. Specific information on upcoming virtual meetings is available online at http://www.dfps.state.tx.us/Adoption_and_Foster_Care/get_started/Information_Meetings/.