Voters decided on contested Republican primary races in Milam County. Here are the results:
District/County Attorney
With 12 out of 13 Milam County precincts reporting (92.3 percent), Bill Torrey was leading the Republican District Attorney race in the county with 2,124 votes, or 55.7 percent. Lonnie E. Gosch trailed Torrey with 1,685 votes, or 44.2 percent.
Sheriff
Chris White was beating his two competitors, H.L. Vaughan and Craig Wise, in the Republican sheriff’s race with 2,442 votes, or 63.4 percent of the vote. Wise was in second with 709 votes, or 18.4 percent, leaving Vaughan with 700 votes, 18.1 percent.
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Henry “Hub” Hubnik was leading the Republican County Commissioner Precinct 1 race with 577 votes, or 49 percent, likely going to a runoff against opponent Richard Watkins, who trailed him with 452 votes, 38.4 percent. The other candidate, Ricky McCall had 147 votes, 12.5 percent.
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Arthur Neal was leading competitors Charles E. Truitt and Frank Summers Jr. in the Republican county commissioner precinct number 3 race with 667 votes, 59.5 percent. Summers was in second place with 361 votes, 32.2 percent, followed by Truitt with 93 votes, 8.3 percent.
Constable, Precinct 1
James Pratt was leading in the Republican constable precinct 1 race with 765 votes, or 68.7 percent. He was followed by Pat Guffey who has 347 votes, or 31.2 percent.