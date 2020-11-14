One of the longest-running charitable efforts in Bell County will continue this year as Santa Pal works to give area children in need a happy Christmas.
In a year dominated by the coronavirus, “We expect the need this year to be greater than ever before,” Barbara Burtchell, Santa Pal chair, said in a news release. “As we approach the holiday season, we are reminded of the greatest gift ever given.”
The effort is sponsored by the Temple Kiwanis Club in partnership with the Temple HELP Center. Santa Pal collects money to purchase presents for children who are 12 or younger.
People wishing for children to receive presents should sign up at the HELP Center, now known as Hill Country Community Action, at 604 N. Third St.
“We are giving you an opportunity to help less fortunate children with gifts this Christmas,” Burtchell said. “This year marks our 24th year to sponsor the Santa Pal program that Frank Mayborn started 89 years ago.”
The program blesses hundreds of children with gifts at Christmas. Last year the Kiwanis Club was able to assist 175 families and about 350 children.
All monetary donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to: Santa Pal-Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 682, Temple, TX 76503.
PayPal can be used at the kiwanistemple.org website.
Distribution is scheduled for Dec. 12 at the SPJST office, 520 N. Main St. in Temple.