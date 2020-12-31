A 24-year-old Temple man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he was arrested Christmas Day in connection with a Nov. 8 domestic dispute.
Jamaal Marquis Evans was arrested in the 3900 block of Ermine Trail and taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bonds totaled $35,000, records show.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said officers were called to the domestic incident at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 2300 block of Saulsbury Drive.
A woman told police Evans, her boyfriend, was caring for her 4-year-old son while she was working. She later observed bruises on the child’s ears, and Evans became agitated when she confronted him. When the victim made a call to get picked up, Evans allegedly began to strike the woman. He fled when he told police were on the way.
Evans is charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than a gram. Both drug charges are state jail felonies, punishable by up to 2 years in prison.
Sex offender arrested
A 37-year-old Belton man accused of stealing items from a West Temple Walmart was arrested Sunday after he fled from police.
Ryan Chad Palmer was arrested after police responded to a theft report at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave.
“Upon arrival, officers observed 37-year-old Ryan Chad Palmer running from the gas pump station of Walmart,” Arreguin said. “Palmer evaded officers by running across several lanes of traffic. Eventually, officers were able to catch up to Palmer and take him into custody.”
Temple officers discovered that Palmer had a warrant from the Belton Police Department for failure to register as a sex offender.
Palmer was in the Bell County Jail with bonds set at $53,000.
Man arrested in stolen truck
An Austin man was arrested at about 1:10 a.m. Christmas Day when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked at Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive.
Rolando Navarro, 40, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, when officers were told the white Chevrolet was reported stolen from Travis County. Navarro was “detained and admitted to stealing the truck,” Arreguin said.
He was taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bond was set at $15,000.
Stolen vehicle reports
A woman told Temple Police on Sunday that her 2017 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen from the 600 block of Sugar Brook Drive. The victim said she last saw her vehicle parked in her driveway on the morning of Dec. 24.
A man told officers Saturday that his tan 2000 Nissan Quest was taken from the 300 block of South 25 Street. He said the last time the vehicle was seen was Christmas Day. He said the van’s driven side back window was broken and replaced with plywood, the doors were not able to be secured and the key is stuck in the ignition. Police are investigating, Arreguin said.
Aggravated robbery call
Temple officers responded to an aggravated robbery report at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Kwik Check, 3002 Thornton Lane.
An employee said a man walked into the convenience store with a knife and robbed him of about $150 before he fled. The case is active, Arreguin said.
Burglary reports
A woman reported a home burglary Sunday after her rental car was burglarized, Arreguin said.
The incident occurred in the 1900 block of South 13th Street. The woman told officers she was informed her house was burglarized after she reported the vehicle incident. Officers cleared the house without finding anyone inside.
Among the items taken were a 40-inch TLC Roku television, a laptop bag, a basket of bills, a Bible, Kindle and Nook electronic book devices, laptop adapters and chargers, and two hard drives.
A man reported that several items were taken from a storage unit in the 100 block of North 27th St. Saturday, Arreguin said. He told officers that his storage unit was found open, although some items were found in an adjacent vacant unit. Items still missing were a popcorn popper, car batteries, military clothing, military cookstove, pizza oven and electric smoker.
Temple officers took a burglary report Monday at AW Cook Cement, 3500 Lorraine Ave., Arreguin said.
The victim told police that a man entered the property on Dec. 26 and took items throughout the day. About $438 worth of items were taken. There was no sign of forced entry and the victim believed that a door may have not been locked.
Batteries, tools and tool bags apparently were taken during a burglary at Optimus Prime Freight Co. reported Monday at North Tenth Street and East Victory Avenue. An employee told police that two men were observed on the property that day.