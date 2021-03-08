Pet owners are urged to use caution if they take their dogs to Lake Belton, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday.
Incidents of blue-green algae in Central Texas have occurred this year, with the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis testing positive for the algae. At least one canine died and others were sickened from exposure to the algae, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
At Lake Belton, the Corps said it recently learned of reports that dogs died after exposure at the lake near Morgan’s Point Resort.
“Local USACE personnel conducted a site visit to visually assess the water and adjacent shoreline,” the Corps said in a news release. “The lake water appeared normal with no visual indication of a harmful algae bloom and nothing unusual was observed on the adjacent shoreline and land.”
Corps staff members at the lake are coordinating with officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for assistance with water sampling, testing and analysis to determine if there is an environmental cause.
Until these incidents are better understood, the Corps of Engineers cautions adjacent landowners and visitors about allowing pets to run loose on government property. Per Title 36 Section 327.11(a) pets are required to be kept on a leash, six feet or less in length, while on government property.
The Corps also advises that people restrict their dogs or other pets from drinking or entering the lake until further investigation is done.