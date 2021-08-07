Digging has always been a favorite with children, and they apparently enjoyed the archeologically themed Family Day on Saturday at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
All about paleontology, museum director Mike Hicks said, it was an opportunity to learn how fossils are made and how ancient civilizations lived. Indoor activities included dinosaur crafts, a mock earth oven and items from Temple Public Library and Boy Scout Troop 101.
Outdoors, the children took a barrel train ride, ate snow cones at the red caboose, knelt in a dinosaur dig pit and learned about ancient spear throwing.
Jordana Gumm of Temple sat at a table in the lobby with her daughter, Lauren, 8.
“We came to have some family fun,” Jordana said. “She’s decorating a pot.”
“And my treasure,” the girl said, referring to a handful of crystals.
“I’m making a dinosaur egg,” her mom said. “I love the step-by-step instructions. It’s very well thought out and that way you don’t have to have assistance. We didn’t know they have this fun day on Saturday. It’s pretty amazing.”
The group at the next table also worked on dinosaur egg crafts. Marlee Jackson of Belton, aided by her parents, Ronnie and Tammy Mitchum , kept tabs on three of her children and two foster children, ages 1 to 7.
“They’re excited to take them home with them,” she said.
Mike and Melissa Odonnell of Troy were at another table with their daughters, Ava, 5, and Clara, 1½. Between them, they worked on a pinch pot and pressing a fossil. It was their first time to Family Day, Melissa said.
“We usually go to the library,” she said. “We just happened to see it on Facebook and decided we would come. The kids are really excited.”
At the mock earth oven, Heather Dykstra of Killeen, and her son, Tiernan , 18, let children pretend to build a fire lay with cedar sticks, even erecting mock cardboard flames. She explained to one child how the fire burns down to coals, which heat the rocks underneath them. Using the rocks as the heat source, the ancient people then covered cuts of meat with cactus pads, she said, and packed dirt over it.
Meanwhile, a little girl and her mother were on the floor pretending to grind grain with a stone pestle.
“It’s better that it’s interactive instead of just looking,” Dykstra said.
An assistant at the museum, she has an archeology degree from Oregon State University and is an intern with the Gault Archeological Site.
Shawna Sullivan, outreach assistant for Temple Public Library, said children like the story of the book, “Adopt a Dinosaur.” She had more books on dinosaurs, paleontology and archeology, and gave away little clay pots.
Danny Taylor, a member of the Temple branch of the NAACP, greeted people coming for snow cones and popcorn at the red caboose.
“Even though the weather is mild, a snow cone is still a treat on an August morning,” he said.
Anna Smith of Temple, her two children, William, 9, and Elizabeth, 6, and a friend’s son, Nathan, were eating snow cones.
William said they liked the fossil imprinting.
“I really liked the trains and the playground,” Elizabeth said.