This year’s Santa Pal program was the biggest ever, said Barbara Burtchell, Kiwanis Club secretary-treasurer and Santa Pal chairman.
“We had a pickup date for 181 families with 625 kids,” she said. “Sometimes we’ve had up to 400, but never this much.”
On Dec. 11, families who were pre-registered with the club drove through the SPJST parking lot, showed their identification cards and their approval letters, and received their allotted gift cards.
“We gave out gift cards, because we don’t have a storage place for toys,” she said.
The club seeks donations for Santa Pal and this year Temple was very generous, she said.
“We were able to reach lots of kids,” she said. “It was a very good year. There’s a lot of need. We had to cut off in mid-November for our families, because we already had enough kids and we had run out of money.”
The idea for the future, she said, is that people would make donations earlier in the year.
Families coming through the line received a $40 gift card for each child, from infancy to 12 years old. Every family had at least four children, she said, and some had as many as eight.
“It just shows you that the need for assistance is still very high in Temple,” she said.
The Kiwanis Club is down to about 17 members, she said, and 10 of them were able to participate in the Santa Pal program. She said Charlene Thompson, a retired health care professional, is a key person in the annual dispensation.
“She knows all these families, so she’s a big help,” Burtchell said.
Santa Pal was started years ago by the late Frank W. Mayborn, former owner, editor and publisher of the Telegram. The Jaycees took it over for while.
“We’ve been doing it for at least 25 years,” she said of the Kiwanis Club. “Lots of people need assistance.
“I really want to stress our appreciation for all the people who gave, who sent in contributions, because without them we couldn’t serve these kids,” she said.
The Kiwanis Club received a lot of donations after their deadline for last year’s program, she said.
“So that was seed money for this year,” she said. “And we’ve got seed money for next year. Before this year, we only spent $30 per child, but we increased it.”
For many years, the club shopped for toys, put them in black bags and gave them out. However, the lack of storage space and the threat of the coronavirus led the club to switch to gift cards.
“The need is still there and it was so overwhelming this year,” she said. “It was a banner year. I really want Temple people to know that they helped a lot of kids.”
Roy Vajdak, past Kiwanis president and controller at SPJST, said this was about the third year for SPJST to host the Santa Pal program.
“One of the problems of giving physical gifts is finding a place to store them before distribution,” he said. “We switched over to the gift cards to make it a little bit easier.
“I think we definitely filled a need within the community,” he said. “We were delighted that we were able to provide Christmas for as many children as we did this year. We hope that all the kids have a very merry Christmas.”
Dudley Jones, Kiwanis president, said the club will stay with the gift cards.
“It’s the way to go,” he said. “We don’t have the manpower to get everybody out shopping for kids. We did some shopping for special requests.”
He said the club soon will be working on getting the gift cards lined up for next year.