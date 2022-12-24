Checking them twice

Barbara Burtchell, right, director of the Temple Kiwanis Club Santa Pal program, and Charlene Thompson of the Bell County/Temple Help Center look over some gifts distributed Saturday at the annual Santa Pal distribution event. Burtchell said more than 300 children received Christmas gifts this year.

 Jerry Prickett/Telegram

This year’s Santa Pal program was the biggest ever, said Barbara Burtchell, Kiwanis Club secretary-treasurer and Santa Pal chairman.

lcausey@tdtnews.com