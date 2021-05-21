Holy Trinity Catholic High School announced the top-two academic achievements awards for its class of 2021 this week.
Rachel Elizabeth Heifrin earned valedictorian honors, while Faithann Lim Go earned salutatorian honors. They will be recognized alongside their fellow seniors at 10 a.m. Saturday during Holy Trinity Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony.
Heifrin, who plans to attend Hillsdale College in Michigan, holds a 101.21 GPA and obtained a variety of recognitions during her high school career — awards that include the academic achievement awards for government, economics, social studies, physics, math, English and chemistry.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and an athlete with the Holy Trinity Catholic High School cross country team.
Meanwhile, Go — an Academic All-American for the National Speech and Debate Association, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of Holy Trinity Catholic High’s drama program and a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic High School volleyball team — plans to attend the University of Dallas. She holds a 98.70 GPA.
Throughout her high school career, Go earned nearly 100 awards for her involvement in interscholastic speech and debate contests.
“She is a three-time national qualifier and has earned the Degree of Premier Distinction for the National Speech and Debate Association, placing her in the top 0.5 percent of all students in the association,” Jane Boone, Holy Trinity Catholic High School’s advancement director, said in a news release.
Her achievements included the Virginia Wirth Distinguished Speaker Award from the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, the Anatomy and Physiology Academic Award, the St. Cecilia Award for Poetry Studies, the Saint Blaise Award for four years of music excellence, the Saint Pope John Paul II Award and the Theology IV Award.
For information on Holy Trinity events, enrollment, joining the high school, or how to leave your legacy — to build and grow the Christian leaders of tomorrow — email jboone@holytrinitychs.org or call 254-771-0787, Boone said.