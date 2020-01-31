The Temple College Dental Hygiene program will begin screenings for prospective spring semester patients on Monday.
The program is looking for local residents who are in need of dental hygiene care. Patients needed include those with gums that bleed during brushing, those who have not been to the dentist in several years, or those who have tartar build-up on their teeth.
Screenings for prospective patients will be held every Monday through April 27, except March 9. Prospective patients should come to the Jean and Ralph Wilson Dental Hygiene Clinic in the Temple College Health Sciences Center in Temple. Screenings are done 8:30-10 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. on Mondays
Residents who are selected for care pay only $15 for an unlimited number of appointments and dental hygiene services, including cleaning and polishing, radiographs, X-rays, oral cancer screening and fluoride applications.
For information, call 254-298-8688.