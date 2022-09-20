George Vasquez

George Vasquez, 61, of Temple, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving with license suspended, a Class B misdemeanor.

A Temple man with a sexual assault of a child case in the court system for 10 years was arrested Thursday after not showing up to a court hearing in July.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com