A Temple man with a sexual assault of a child case in the court system for 10 years was arrested Thursday after not showing up to a court hearing in July.
George Vasquez, 61, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving with license suspended, a Class B misdemeanor.
Court records show the case was filed through an indictment on Nov. 11, 2012.
The sexual assault charge stems from an investigation by the Temple Police Department in 2012.
On Oct. 23, 2012, officers with the department received information from a school counselor that a 12-year-old girl accused Vasquez of sexual assault on Oct. 21, 2012, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(An investigator) later observed an interview with the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center in which the victim stated that the suspect has molested her since she was eight years old,” the affidavit said.
The girl also said during the interview that on Oct. 21, 2012, she was in a room of her residence when Vasquez allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually abused her, the affidavit said.
“The victim said when she turned 12, she told her mother about it, and Vasquez stopped for a while,” Temple Police Department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “The assault resumed again in August 2012 about three times a week. On November, 28 2012, the Bell County DA’s office issued a warrant for Vasquez’s arrest and set a bond at $125,000. Officers with TPD went to the 200 block of North 6th Street and served the warrant on George Vasquez without incident, he was taken to the Bell County Sheriff’s office.”
A jury trial on the matter was scheduled on Aug. 16, 2013, but no notations were made on the court record.
Another jury trial on April 28, 2014, did not occur, and neither did a non-jury trial on Aug. 22, 2014, and on Sept. 29, 2014, according to court records
Another four dates for a non-jury trial were set in 2015, four more in 2016, five in 2017, four in 2018, one in 2019, and none in 2020 and 2021, court records showed.
During a pretrial hearing on July 15, 2022, Vazquez allegedly failed to appear, and an arrest warrant was issued.
The warrant was executed on Thursday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and Vasquez was arrested.
Texas Department of Public Safety records show Vasquez has a lengthy criminal history, the Telegram previously reported.
In August 1989, Vasquez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after being charged with murder by firearms by the Houston Police Department. He received a 10-year sentence and was paroled on Sept. 12, 1990. He was arrested in 1991 by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies for burglary of a habitation with intent to use force and sentenced to six years in prison.
Vasquez was convicted in 1995 for delivery of less than 5 pounds of marijuana by the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 180 days.
Another felony drug charge was added to his record in 2003 by the Taylor Police Department. He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and sentenced to 12 months in prison.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vasquez for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. He was convicted and sentenced to 365 days in jail.
Vasquez was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on July 28, 2010.
He remained at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $206,000.