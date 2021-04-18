BELTON — Two administrators at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor have been promoted, the school announced.
Rebecca O’Banion was promoted to vice president of advancement while Tucker Glaske was named associate vice president of fundraising.
O’Banion, who has served for nearly 15 years in leadership positions at UMHB, will lead the newly formed advancement division, which merges the development division with the former communications and special projects division, the university said in a news release. She has a proven record of strong leadership, successful fundraising and building constituent relationships, the school said.
The new division includes four renamed and redefined departments: fundraising, alumni engagement, marketing and communications, and records and gift management.
“This reorganization is a natural step since many of the divisional functions already align, and the staff work on projects together frequently,” President Dr. Randy O’Rear said in a statement. “The newly-formed division will collectively share the UMHB story, plan and execute outstanding alumni and university-wide events, present opportunities for donors to help advance the mission and vision of UMHB, and elevate our brand both internally and externally.”
O’Banion, vice president for development since 2014, filled in as interim vice president of communications and special projects since December. Her service at UMHB includes eight years as director of alumni relations and one year as associate vice president for development.
“We are excited about this opportunity to merge two divisions as we work together to elevate the UMHB brand, engage our alumni, and inspire new donors as we pursue our vision to become the university of choice for Christian higher education in the southwest,” she said.
O’Banion earned a doctoral degree in higher education administration from UMHB in 2014. She holds a master’s degree in human services-executive leadership from Liberty University and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from UMHB.
Glaske served as a fundraiser since June 2012, and was promoted to senior director of development on June 1, 2020.
“I am confident the fundraising department will reach an even higher level of excellence and creativity under Tucker’s leadership,” O’Banion said.
Originally from Tyler, Glaske came to UMHB in 2008 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2012 and a master’s in business information systems in 2016.
“I have learned so much in the past nine years working with proven leaders in fundraising at UMHB,” Glaske said in a statement. “I am excited about building on their successes as we work together with friends of the university whose visions align with ours for Christian higher education.”