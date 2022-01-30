A regional effort to prevent human trafficking will start today with an educational trailer tour through Central Texas that includes stops in Salado and Belton.
The tour of the Global Connections International’s Human Trafficking Trailer is intended to inform local students on how to recognize and fight human trafficking — a statewide issue since Interstate 35 and other Texas freeways are used for the crimes.
The campaign against human trafficking — essentially the buying and selling of human beings — is an effort by the Rotary District of Central Texas, which has 62 clubs, including those in Temple and Bell County.
“Whether we realize it or not, human slavery exists in every community in Central Texas,” Beverly Luedke, Rotary District 5870 governor, said in a news release. “Whether it is adult labor or youth sex trafficking, I cannot think of a better group to carry the banner to fight this human injustice than Rotarians. We in District 5870 can and will make a difference.”
Human trafficking is the fastest growing illegal enterprise in the world, generating more than $152 billion per year, according to the release.
Local law enforcement agencies across Central Texas, including Bell and McLennan counties, have teamed up to combat local sex trafficking through prostitution stings and online operations.
In 2019, a joint operation by the Bell and McLennan sheriff departments saved three women from a sex trafficking operation in Killeen, the Telegram previously reported. The coordinated law enforcement raid saved 10 women statewide, officials said.
“We are trying to save these girls, or young men, one at a time,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said during the news conference in 2019. “If we can save just one in these operations we consider it a success, and here we have saved three in Bell County and at least 10 statewide. I don’t care what the manpower costs, we saved some lives.”
Education is a big part of the fight, officials said.
Local panels in Temple, Killeen and Belton in recent years have spotlighted the tactics that sex traffickers use.
“Approximately 500,000 children are sold for sex repeatedly each year in the U.S., with 12- to 14-year-olds being a largely targeted group,” Jim Weber, president and CEO of Global Connections International, said.
Weber said public events and the mobile education experience are designed to raise awareness and offer tools for prevention to students and others.
Rotarians will launch the Human Trafficking Trailer’s Central Texas tour today at C.D. Fulkes Middle School in Round Rock, followed by a stop at Flatonia High School in southwest Fayette County on Tuesday.
The trailer will stop Thursday at Salado High School, followed by a Friday event at McGregor High School in McLennan County.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the trailer will be at the Bell County Youth Fair at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Stops also are planned Feb. 7 at Clifton High School in Bosque County and Feb. 8 at Marlin High School in Falls County.
Victims can be lured into trafficking when abusers use promises, psychological manipulations, drugs and alcohol, or violence, the release said. Traffickers use social media and the internet to identify and research victims.
“We want to encourage everyday people to get involved in this fight within your own communities and we’re currently helping protect America’s families by exposing millions of everyday people to the signs of human trafficking here in the U.S.,” Weber said.
Human trafficking awareness
A Central Texas tour of the Global Connections International’s Human Trafficking Trailer starts today in Round Rock. The educational trailer, promoted by the Rotary District of Central Texas, will stop at Salado High School on Thursday and at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on Saturday.