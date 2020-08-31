The Bell County Commissioners Court welcomed the county government’s first public information officer on Monday.
Commissioners said they are looking forward to working with Alex Reich — and cited her lengthy experience working in news media. Reich most recently worked as a news anchor for KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, and also served as an evening anchor for ABC affiliate KTEN-TV in Sherman.
Reich earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in political science from the University of North Texas.
“She’s obviously well qualified with her background in media. As far as all of the folks that we had apply for the (position), she was one of the better — if not the most — technically qualified people to put in that job,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “She’s a highly positive, upbeat and enjoyable person to be around. Kind of a no-brainer.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn echoed Whitson’s comments.
“The county has lots of departments, lots of services and lots of entities, so trying to better coordinate our public information is a high priority. We’re looking to Alex helping us with that,” Blackburn said. “Her background in journalism and broadcast media in particular was a strong suit ... as well as her ability to manage social media platforms. I think both those things from my standpoint made her a very strong candidate.”
But during her first day on the job, a story resurfaced about her previous employment at KOCO-TV, where she was known on air as Alex Housden.
Last year, Reich compared how her black co-anchor, Jason Hackett, took selfie photos similar to a baby gorilla — an act she quickly apologized for on air the next day.
Reich told the Telegram how important context was often left out when discussions regarding her comments first circulated.
“Jason is one of my best friends, who I had actually co-anchored with for many years,” Reich said. “We were talking about a story about a baby gorilla that was born at the zoo and how it takes close-up selfies. In the (segment) I said, ‘That looks like you when you take a picture.’ He starts laughing and says, ‘Yes, it’s very close up to the camera.’”
Reich said Hackett is known for taking selfies that show close-ups of his face.
“They weren’t (familiar with that context), and it was the darkest moment of my life for sure,” Reich said. “That’s why none of the commissioners knew about it. It doesn’t define me. I care very deeply for people. I’m not a racist, I don’t judge, and I just want to show kindness and love. It was just kind of heartbreaking today to hear that get brought up again.”
Blackburn said he has spoken with Reich since being made aware of the story.
“She indicated that the incident did occur, and believes that the comments were taken out of context,” he said. “She apologized the next day on air and regrets making those comments. I think she has moved on from those comments. She recognized that they were not appropriate and taken inappropriately, and apologized for doing so.”
Reich noted how she was not fired from her job at KOCO-TV, and said she had other motives for new employment: a desire to leave the news business and relocate closer to family in Hamilton.
“I stayed there for about eight more months, and before that, I was actually planning on getting out of the news business anyways,” she said. “I never had time to see my husband, we were far away from family. I actually left in March and have been in Hamilton since then.”
Despite the incident, Reich said she is excited to lend a hand to the Commissioners Court in Bell County.
“I’m very excited to be here in Bell County, and I’m excited to be around the people of Bell County,” Reich said. “I love the area, so this has kind of been a dream of mine to come here. Hopefully, it’s not ruined by this.”
However, TaNeika Driver-Moultrie — president of Killeen’s NAACP branch — said Reich’s hire was not a wise one given the current racial climate of the nation.
“The Commissioners Court is clearly not paying attention to what is transpiring around the U.S., as well as in our backyard and the impact it is having on this world,” Driver-Moultrie said. “This story made national headlines. I’m not saying Alex is not qualified for the position; what I am saying is that this is not a good fit.”
Driver-Moultrie emphasized how she believes adults know exactly what they are saying when making comments or statements about race.
“Yes, she apologized but let’s not forget how her co-anchor, Jason Hackett, felt — he was hurt by the remarks,” Driver-Moultrie said. “It’s been confirmed that she has been hired as the county’s spokesperson. We, the Killeen Branch NAACP, and Temple NAACP will be vigilant in holding her accountable as the PIO of Bell County.”
Blackburn said the county will continue to review the matter.
“I have communicated all of this to the commissioners and we will review the matter further,” he said.
Blackburn said Reich’s salary is $61,609, which is the entry-level pay for the position.