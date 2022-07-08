Two men were killed in separate accidents in Milam County Thursday night, authorities said.
The first incident occurred at about 8:10 p.m. on FM 485 near County Road 255, northeast of Cameron, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
A Ford Explorer, driven by Justin Draeger, 31, of Humble, was traveling west on the wrong side of the road when an eastbound vehicle approached, prompting Draeger to make an evasive maneuver.
Washko said Draeger apparently lost control of the SUV, which left the roadway and overturned. Draeger was pronounced dead at the scene.
His relatives have been notified of his death, Washko said.
About 20 minutes later, a motorcyclist was involved in a fatal crash on FM 486 near County Road 439, south of Thorndale.
Darien Waldrep, 28, of Rosebud, was killed when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding northbound failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway.
The motorcycle left the road and overturned. Waldrep was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.
Investigations into both accidents are ongoing, Washko said.
DPS reminds motorists to avoid distractions while driving and always drive at a safe speed consistent with traffic, weather and road conditions.