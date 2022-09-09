Bell County Historic Commission

Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson, back row from left, County Judge Blackburn, and Commissioner Bill Schumann gather for a photo with Bell County Historic Commission members Dan Elder, front row from left, Anita Fuller, Jalenn Ellis, Nancy Kelsey, Sandy Mason, and Donna Gott.

 Photograph courtesy of Ginny Parsons

The Bell County Historical Commission is offering small grants to non-profit organizations and institutions for projects that preserve or promote Bell County history.