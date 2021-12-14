A Rockdale man charged in a fatal stabbing in 2019 was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a Central Texas judge ruled.
David Rodriguez Jr., 27, received the sentence from Judge John W. Youngblood in the 20th District Court after the defendant pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony.
The sentence was announced in a news release by the Milam County District Attorney’s office.
Rodriguez was initially charged with murder in connection with the slaying of Michael McDowell, 26, outside a Rockdale apartment complex in September 2019.
An argument fueled by alcohol started inside an apartment escalated and moved outside. Police said McDowell was then stabbed multiple times by Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was identified as a suspect after the initial investigation, and a warrant was issued the next day.
He was arrested while walking on County Road 335 by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a call about a man who matched the suspect’s description.
Both the victim and suspect were known by Rockdale Police Lt. Stephen Goodrich since they were teenagers, he previously told the Telegram.
McDowell worked at several Rockdale restaurants and convenience stores, as did Rodriguez.
Rodriguez remained in the Milam County Jail Tuesday before he is sent to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.