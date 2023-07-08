A woodsy acre in a West Temple neighborhood will see new housing developed on the site where the city once wanted to build an 156-foot-tall water tower.
The property at 488 Green Park Drive will change from agricultural and urban estates zoning to planned development urban estates zoning, the Temple City Council decided Thursday night.
The site was one of the Council-initiated rezoning or conditional-use cases that received initial approval. Each tract was approved on first reading and will need to come before the Council a second time at its next meeting.
City officials said the planned development portion will allow the Council to approve the rezoning despite the West Temple tract being smaller than the normal minimum lot size for this type of zoning.
While the tract is currently larger than the requirements for urban estates zoning, officials said they plan to split the tract into two lots, both a half-acre, in order to be developed. Urban estates zoning requires tracts to be a minimum of 22,500 square feet.
“The planned development proposes to allow just a half-acre, which is 21,780 square feet, and that is why the planned development is required,” Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for Temple, said.
In 2019, the city of Temple originally purchased the property — next door to homes in the Northcliff subdivision — and had planned to use it for a proposed refurbishment of the Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank. After neighborhood opposition, the city decided to construct the water tower at a nearby commercial site around the corner and across the street of the area’s main artery, FM 2305/West Adams Avenue.
The property has remained undeveloped since then.
The city transferred ownership of the property to the Temple Revitalization Corp. last year in September, according to officials.
The corporation was set up by the city in order to help assist in economic development by purchasing, developing and selling land in the city to those who would be interested in building their businesses on it.
The new homes on Green Park Drive would compliment to those in the existing Northcliff neighborhood, officials said.
Initial Council approval
Other properties across Temple are now one step closer to being permitted for new uses.
A rezoning item unanimously approved by the Council was for a 0.26-acre tract at 2210 Saulsbury Drive that requested a change from commercial to multifamily zoning.
Officials said the lot currently is home to a quadplex — despite not being zoned for that type of use under its commercial zoning.
Chandler said the zoning change was needed to make sure this property complied with city ordinances.
“The problem is that multifamily is not allowed in the current zoning district, commercial, so the sale of this property has triggered a rezoning,” Chandler said. “The requested multifamily zoning would bring the property into compliance.”
Of the four items the Council voted on, officials said two of them were initiated by city staff, both of which were unanimously approved by the Council.
Katy Depot
During the meeting, the Council also approved a city-initiated rezoning for a 0.4-acre tract in Central Temple at 620 Central Ave.
The tract, also owned by the Temple Revitalization Corp., includes the former Katy Depot of the Missouri, Kansas and Texas railroad. Officials said they plan to rezone the tract from its current light industrial designation to central area zoning.
City officials said the depot property is on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as being a recorded Texas Historical Landmark, making it eligible for preservation-related tax incentives.
In May the city issued a request for proposals from the community on plans to redevelop that site, with the closed bidding process expected to come to an end Tuesday.
Alcohol sales
The final item approved by the Council was for a conditional use permit for a 0.69-acre property, addressed as 1616 SW HK Dodgen Loop, to sell alcohol. The Council approved the item 4-1 with Mayor Tim Davis opposing the permit.
Officials said the proposed business would be a package store, otherwise known as a liquor store, and sell alcohol for off-premise consumption. The proposed store is not located within 300 feet of any schools, churches or hospitals, which is required by city ordinance.
The second reading of each of the items presented at Thursday’s meeting are expected to be presented during the Council’s 5 p.m. July 20 meeting at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.