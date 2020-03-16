BELTON — The 2020 McLane Lecture with Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke set for Wednesday has been canceled.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, which extended its spring break to this week, announced the event cancellation in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. The lecture was expected to draw more than 1,000.
“The McLane Lecture is an event we look forward to every year at UMHB,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said in a statement. “Through it, Elizabeth and Drayton McLane have brought amazing speakers to our campus, giving our students opportunities to hear outstanding leaders from all walks of life speak about their ideas, experiences, and faith. The decision to cancel the lecture was difficult, but we knew it was the right thing to do in light of the impact that COVID-19 could make on our community.
“Luckily, Gen. Duke has offered to come to the campus at a later date, so we will be working with him and with the McLane family to reschedule his lecture once the danger of the pandemic has passed,” O’Rear said.