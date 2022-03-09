A Temple woman accused of hitting a motorcycle on Interstate 35 and fleeing the scene was sentenced to six years probation Tuesday.
Shelby Cheyenne Hattenbach, 25, was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th Judicial Court on Tuesday for causing an accident with injuries and failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony.
She entered a guilty plea on Jan. 24 to the lesser charge after she was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Hattenbach’s sentence stems from an Oct. 15, 2019, accident in which she was driving erratically, hit a man driving a motorcycle, and fled the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The driver of the motorcycle attempted to avoid the collision by slamming his brakes but was unsuccessful,” the affidavit said. “When his motorcycle struck against Hattenbach’s vehicle, the motorcycle flipped, and the victim flew through the air, struck the pavement, and then repeatedly hit the pavement as his body rolled down the interstate.”
Hattenbach left the scene but was followed by a witness, the affidavit said.
As part of the investigation, Hattenbach was interviewed by officers. She told them she saw the accident, but since she did not cause it, she did not stop to check on the man injured, according to the arrest affidavit.