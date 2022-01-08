A lot of children had stars in their eyes Saturday during Cabin Fever Stargazing at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s first Family Day of the year.
Genevieve Stockburger, museum educator, said the event emphasizing constellations and other aspects of space was the 2022 launch of Family Day, which the museum holds the first Saturday of every month. Children received an activity book, puzzles and information about constellations. They also were challenged with a night sky scavenger hunt, searching for nine constellations pasted on pillars in the lobby.
Representatives of the Central Texas Astrological Society, the Mayborn Planetarium and the Boy Scouts of America also gave out star-related materials.
The museum is redoing its passport program this year, after skipping 2021, Stockburger said. “Get a free passport for your kids,” she said. “Every time they come they get it stamped. If they collect enough stamps they get a free prize at the end of the year.”
At one table, Jordyn Rodriguez, museum development assistant, helped children find their astrological sign and guided them in making a constellation emblem. She also was promoting museum memberships, from $30 up to $1,000.
Sarah Smith, committee chairman for Scout Troop 101 and Cub Pack 101, explained star charts to children, aided by Billy Thompson of Temple.
“They can use these at night to find the different constellations,” she said.
They helped the younger children color and assemble a constellation wheel.
Jennifer Webster of Belton and her children — James, 7, and Evelyn, 5 — made nebula jars.
The directions said to put three drops of coloring on the bottom of the jar. Then spread two cotton balls apart and put those in the jar. Repeat this for three layers, fill it with water and shake it up.
It’s supposed to look like a nebula, which as the instructions said, is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space.
They weren’t satisfied with the first try, had to put more water in the jar, and Webster got her hands wet.
At another table, Audrey Franz of Fort Hood worked with Joseph, 6, and Jaxxon, 3. She said Joseph liked the little light rings he could put on his fingers and a paper telescope that a museum assistant helped the children make.
“This is our first time,” Franz said of Family Day. “We found out about it on Facebook.”
In one corner of the lobby, Johnny Scarborough of Valley Mills, president of Central Texas Astronomical Society, ran a slide show, handed out brochures and answered questions. The slide show was just an attention-grabber, he said, with photos of the moon, the planets and other things visible in the universe.
“These are objects you can see,” he said. “We look at the planets. If the weather is clear, we look at galaxies, planets, star clusters, nebulae.”
Every third Saturday there is an open house at the Meyer Observatory, located north of Gatesville.
“We look at the stars through our 24-inch telescope,” he said.
In another corner of the lobby, Warren Hart talked to people about the Mayborn Science Center at Central Texas College in Killeen.
“Whoever comes over, I tell them about it,” he said. “I do a lot of the presentations for the groups that come. We can seat 180 people.”
People should see the website at ctcd.edu for information about the pubic shows on Friday and Saturday, he said.
“I try to get people interested in astronomy,” he said.
That includes a naked-eye astronomy talk, he said, because people can see a lot without any special equipment.
“Night Sky with the Naked Eye” and “The Stars” were books he recommended for beginners.