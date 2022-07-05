Construction of a new Bell County Annex in Killeen is expected to move forward after a vote by the Commissioners Court on Monday.
The court approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Killeen in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Russell Schneider in opposition. The agreement would make way for a new annex in downtown Killeen at the site of the former First National Bank, 507 N. Gray St.
The agreement would give the county shovel ready land in downtown Killeen by the end of 2022 in exchange for the creation of a new, more than 30,000 square foot, building.
Creation of the new facility has a budget of $10 million and will need to be mostly completed by August 2024.
At their meeting, Commissioners heard from residents and community leaders both for and against the agreement.
Some of those who voiced opposition to the agreement said that the proposed location would be harder for residents to get to, amongst other issues.
Those in favor pointed to a centralization of government resources in downtown and the benefit it would bring to those in Killeen and on Fort Hood.