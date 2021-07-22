BELTON — A striping and milling project will prompt freeway closures on Interstates 35 and 14 tonight.
At 7 tonight, the closure is planned on the all northbound main lanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue as well as the full closure of eastbound main lanes of I-14, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
All I-35 traffic will be directed to exit at Main Street/State Highway 317. The on-ramps for Loop 121, Holland Road and the I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed.
Eastbound I-14 traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street. The I-14 westbound exit ramp also will be closed. The closures and work are set to end at 6 a.m. Friday.
Although rain is not forecast for the remainder of the week, all work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @ TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.