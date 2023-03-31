The Temple High School Theater Department will offer a public performance of “Things I Know to be True,” a show that will expose audience members to a story of family, love, loss and dreams, at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the campus auditorium.
Public performance of THS One-Act Play Saturday
