Things I Know to Be True

Thomas Painter, left, Skyler Gordon, Alivea Johnson Saniyah Galbreath rehearse a scene from Temple High School’s UIL One-Act Play entry “Things I Know to Be True.”

 Courtesy

The Temple High School Theater Department will offer a public performance of “Things I Know to be True,” a show that will expose audience members to a story of family, love, loss and dreams, at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the campus auditorium.

jvalley@tdtnews.com