The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Canyon Creek Town Homes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers were advised that two groups of individuals had gotten into an argument before an unknown male fired, striking a male victim in the leg.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Weems.
This case is active. No additional information was available Thursday.