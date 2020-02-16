CAMERON — Three persons are believed to have died in an early Sunday morning house fire in the 1800 block of FM 486 North in Milam County.
Milam County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Milam County Sheriff Chris White. A Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department unit arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, and asked for help from the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department. Both departments fought the fire for more than three hours, White said in the post.
Nearby relatives had told deputies three people were possibly inside the burning home. An initial investigation confirmed that the fire apparently claimed three lives, White said. Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s Office were called to assist the Milam County Sheriff’s Office in recovering the remains and fully investigating the fire, he said. He added that a space heater may have caused the fire.
Relatives of the three residents told officials they believe Marvin Cantwell, 50, Myrtle Cantwell, 82, and Bill Cantwell, 59, perished in the fire, White said. An unnamed spokesperson at the county sheriff’s office confirmed the report of the fire, and said the American Red Cross has been contacted.