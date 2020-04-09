While many people are staying inside and away from others over concerns with COVID-19, one Temple resident is trying to help raise money in his own way — by walking.
Daniel Chapin, Temple resident and pastor, started a multi-day walk to visit every city in Bell County in order to raise money to help emergency responders and medical staff. Chapin hopes to raise more than $5,000 over the course of his walk, which he plans on using to purchase personal protection equipment for local health care personnel.
Chapin has a history in long distance walks, walking about 2,000 miles for Walk Across America in 2010.
“In 2010, when I walked the nation, the connections made with individuals were unparalleled as a result of being out and within the various communities,” Chapin said. “Additionally, walking then and in this fundraiser, raises an increased attention to the cause. More specifically, in this fund-raiser walk, with so many local area (emergency) responders putting their lives at risk, essentially they are ‘Walking the Talk’ of caring. The least I can do is get up and put feet to my words as well.”
Chapin, who was working as a bartender at Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Temple, was laid off shortly after St. Patrick’s Day due to the switch to to-go and delivery orders.
Chapin started his walk Thursday afternoon at the Temple Applebee’s, which is sponsoring the project with food, walking to Temple City Hall and then over to Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the Belton area. He said each day will pick up where he left off the previous day, with volunteers taking him back and forth to his route and home.
During this fundraiser Chapin, and others involved, will be communicating with local hospitals and emergency response teams to help decide where the money being raised would best be used.
Chapin has committed to completing his tour of Bell County even if he meets his initial goal.
“The fundraiser is about both bringing the Bell County community together to raise awareness and appreciation for those working the front lines to end this pandemic,” Chapin said. “Yet, even when the financial goal of the fundraiser is reached, the awareness and the appreciation aspect must continue onward. Hence, until all Bell County cities are reached with this message, the walk will continue.”
Those interested in donating, or walking with Chapin, can either email him at dbodhichapin@gmail.com or call him at 254-382-7537.