DAVILLA — The Davilla Community Center, 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla, will hold a long term butter storage class at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in place of the soap-making class that was canceled. Also, at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, there will be a garden water systems class.
Davilla Community Center class scheduled Thursday
