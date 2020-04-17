A Temple man was arrested Friday and charged because he has failed to register with police as a sex offender.
John Lee Wootan, 41, faces a charge of failure to perform a sex offender’s duty to register with previous convictions, a first-degree felony. He’s twice been convicted for failure to comply — in 2010 and 2012, according to an arrest affidavit.
Wootan was convicted in June 1997 of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must register for the rest of his life.
His victim was a 12-year-old girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry. Wootan was evaluated as having a moderate risk to offend again.
Wootan listed his address in Temple as in the 900 block of Fannin Loop from April 2017 to July 2019, but Wootan hasn’t registered with Temple Police Department since July 2019, the affidavit said.
The investigator tried to call Wootan’s family members but wasn’t able to find him.
The warrant for his arrest was issued March 26 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Wootan was in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.