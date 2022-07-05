A 21-year-old man faces a second-degree felony charge for his role in a Temple shooting.
Keyonte Laquente Nealy was arrested by Temple police officers Saturday as they served an arrest warrant in the 4600 block of Calle Olmo in South Temple, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“On Saturday, an officer made contact with Keyonte’s father at the front door, who brought out his son to turn him over to police,” Mackowiak said. “Keyonte was placed under arrest and taken to the Bell County Jail.”
Nealy was wanted in connection with a June 21 shooting outside Club Heavy, 806 E. French Ave., in which one man was wounded and later dropped off at the emergency room at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple.
The hospital notified Temple Police about a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The wounded man was dropped off at the hospital by a silver Chevrolet Malibu and underwent surgery for his gunshots. The victim was shot in once in the leg, once in the chest and twice in the abdomen, according to arrest affidavit filed with Bell County.
The victim, who drove his girlfriend’s vehicle to the club, identified Nealy as the shooter, the affidavit said.
The victim said “that Keyonte Nealy, whom he knows, was standing outside the club and walked over to the driver’s side outside his vehicle,” Detective John-Henry Dominguez said in the affidavit. “He said that Nealy asked him whose car that was, meaning whose car was he driving. He said that he told Nealy that he knew whose car it was. He said that Nealy then tried to hit him with a black gun but he blocked it, and tried to grab the gun from him, but Nealy shot him in the leg causing him to fall on the ground and start to crawl. He says that he then saw a bullet hole in his shirt.”
Nealy remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of a bond set at $500,000, jail records showed.