Jaco Antoine Davis

Jaco Antoine Davis, 42, was indicted for a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony. Davis remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Friday. His bond is set at $100,000, records show.

A Temple felon who threatened people with handguns at a local hotel in June was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.

