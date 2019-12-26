If the New Year’s resolution is to get more exercise, First Day Hike is a terrific time to start.
On New Year’s Day, state parks across Texas will hold First Day Hikes.
Mother Neff State Park, located north of Temple near Moody, will continue its tradition of hosting First Day Hikes. The hikes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, will be the ninth such event.
The park has had the distinction of having the most visitors at First Day Hike in past years.
The number of hikers on First Day Hike at Mother Neff have ranged from 42 to 549 in 2017, said Park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick.
Because parking is limited and in an effort to plan ahead, advance registration is required of First Day Hike participants.
“We’re a small park and we’ve come up with strategies over the last couple of years to help prepare for the large influx of visitors and this year we thought having people preregister might help us get a better handle on parking,” Chadwick said.
To register, call 254-853-2389.
There are two locations where the hikes will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In the Prairie Loop Hike, visitors will travel through open prairie and learn what is being done to restore this native habitat. Hikers will learn about the Civilian Conservation Corps and its role in developing Mother Neff State Park by visiting the remnants of the CCC’s old camp base.
This hike is about 1.5 miles and the range of difficulty is easy. Most of this trail is relatively flat and even surfaced.
The hike will begin at the Prairie Loop parking lot.
The Canyon Loop Hike travels through the limestone gullies to Tonkawa Cave and includes a walk up the steps to the Rock Tower, and view wildlife at the Wash Pond.
The hike is about 1.5 miles and the difficulty will be moderate. This winding trail has several stone steps and some steep areas and is considered primitive.
The Canyon Loop Hike will begin at the campground.
Hikers are advised to get to the park at least 30 minutes ahead of time.
This will give people enough time to pay the entrance fee and get their entrance permit. The entrance fees are $2 per adult. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free. Those with a state park pass are admitted at no cost, but they still need to check in.
All of Mother Neff staff will be at the park during the First Day Hike, along with some volunteers, Chadwick said.
Many of the people who show up for the hike are returning visitors who make the First Day Hike a tradition, she said.
Participants are advised to wear proper attire, comfortable hiking shoes and bring a bottle of water.
Pets are welcomed but must be on a leash no longer than six feet.
Due to terrain, strollers and other wheeled devices are not recommended.
If there is a concern about weather, Chadwick suggested hikers should check the Facebook page at Mother Neff State Park-Texas Parks and Wildlife or event listing.
“The phone can get tied up at the park,” she said.
To get to Mother Neff from Temple, traveling on west on State Highway 36, turn right on to Highway 236. Travel 6½ miles to main entrance on the left.
On Interstate 35 from the south, take exit 315 to Highway 107 to Moody. Stay on Highway 107 for 6 miles to Highway 236. The park entrance will be on the right about 1,500 feet ahead.