Fresh off of her appearance as a finalist on “The Voice,” Killeen singer, songwriter, producer and actress Rose Short will be featured at the Temple Daily Telegram’s 2020 Day for Women.
The 2020 Day for Women will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. Short will be the featured speaker/entertainer at the luncheon.
Tickets are $25 in advance ($35 at the door, if available), plus fees, for the luncheon as well as admission to the merchant area and door prize eligibility.
General admission tickets (not including the luncheon) are $10, plus fees, for admission to the merchant area and door prize eligibility. All attendees will have an opportunity to meet Short in the merchant area following the luncheon.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Short won the affection and votes of millions of television viewers during the just-completed season 17 of NBC’s music reality show, “The Voice.” She finished fourth in the competition.
Gwen Stefani, Short’s celebrity coach for the show, admired Short’s sense of humor and style.
“Everybody lights up when Rose is here, and it’s not because you’re a great singer, it’s because of you,” Stefani said.
Short, in turn, showed humility about being on the program.
“I can’t believe God has allowed this to happen,” she said.
Short will tell her story and perform during the Day for Women luncheon.
Short, 35, is a former corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2002. She began performing at age 5 in Germany, where her father was stationed with the military. She performed with the Pointer Sisters when she was 7.
She continued to perform through high school, winning talent competitions. She founded the Harker Heights gospel choir. Her childhood dream came true in 2007 when she performed at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem, N.Y.
Short has been cast in various plays and off-Broadway musicals, including “See How They Run,” “Ain’t Nothing but the Blues,” “The Wiz,” “Buddy Holly,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Crowns,” and “Smokey Joes Café.” In 2010 she starred in the stage play “The Story of Us” and made her debut in the independent film “Lessons Before Love.”
The most important goal for Short as an artist on “The Voice” was “being a vessel to somebody who has a dream that feels like it may not be in the cards for them to pursue it, and being a beacon of hope for somebody the same way that somebody was a beacon of hope to me,” she said.
In addition to the luncheon, Day for Women will feature product samples, door prizes and shopping at dozens of local businesses.
Short’s appearance is sponsored by GEICO-Killeen, Randy Hardin, owner/principal agent. Event sponsors include Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop and Temple College.