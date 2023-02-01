Two construction workers were injured in a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Belton last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Jan. 26 in a construction zone on I-14, just west of Loop 121.
A 2023 Toyota SUV, operated from a Temple woman, failed to control her speed while driving west as she approached the construction crew, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“The driver of the Toyota took evasive action to avoid colliding with the work truck with the illuminated ‘right arrow’ activated,” Washko said in a news release. “The driver entering the work zone, and collided with two construction workers.”
A 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were transported for incapacitating injuries to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple.
The incident remains under investigation, Washko said.