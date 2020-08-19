Temple firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Barnhardt Road in southeast Temple.
Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from an abandoned mobile home at 2401 E. State Highway 36. The fire also sparked unkempt vegetation, burning the area surrounding the once inhabited residence.
The fire was called under control at 7:30 p.m.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight firefighting apparatus and 22 personnel. Also on scene were Little River-Academy VFD, Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.
No injuries were reported at this time.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.