BELTON — Police Chief Gene Ellis was surprised by the Belton Police Department 2019 annual report.
Overall, violent crime here saw a 14 percent decrease in the past year, according to the state and federally required report.
“I thought we were going to be kind of close to even. It seemed as I was tracking numbers … I expected our numbers to be flat or possibly even up a little bit,” Ellis said, expecting violent crimes to be on par to 2018 numbers.
Violent crimes are classified as Part 1 crimes in the report. Eight crimes fall under that category: Murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary of a residence, burglary of a building, theft and larceny, and auto thefts.
Belton had 476 reported Part 1 crimes in 2019. Two years ago, that number was 553.
No murders have occurred in Belton since 2017.
The report shows only one category with an uptick from 2018 to 2019.
“Sexual assault was the only thing up. We had six additional sexual assaults,” Ellis said.
There were 22 reported sexual assaults in Belton last year. In 2018, that number was 16.
Councilman Craig Pearson asked Ellis to explain the increase.
“Chief, the slight increase in sexual assaults — does it have to do with sex trafficking?” Pearson asked.
Ellis attributed the increase to the Police Department trying to be more thorough in its reporting of Part 1 crimes.
“There are some categories — like sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault — we go back at the end of the year and deep dive into each and every one of them and make sure they are classified correctly,” he said. “Sometimes we get them (where) the person lives here, but the actual incident happened in another city or another state.”
The report also detailed the racial breakdown of traffic stops in Belton.
Belton Police made 7,090 stops last year. White people make up the bulk of the stops, with 65 percent. Latinos were next with almost 19 percent, followed by blacks at almost 14 percent and the remaining 2 percent being either Asian or Native American.
“It matches fairly close to our demographics,” Ellis said.
The city is 50 percent white, 38 percent Latino, 11 percent black and 1 percent Asian, according to Belton Police Department’s annual report.
VIOLENT CRIME IN BELTON
Violent crime in Belton saw a 14 percent decrease from 2018 to 2019, according to the police department’s annual report. Eight crimes are considered violent and are called Part 1 Crimes by the FBI. Here’s a look at violent crimes in Belton:
Crime 2018 2019
Murder 0 0
Sexual assault 16 22
Robbery 14 9
Aggravated assault 15 13
Burglary of a residence 34 31
Burglary of a building 44 26
Theft/larceny 412 366
Auto theft 18 9
Total 553 476
SOURCE: Belton Police Department